A nonprofit focused on saving American farms said Texas will lose more than 2 million acres in farm and ranch land to new development by 2040, more than any other state.

On Tuesday, American Farmland Trust announced a major step in its efforts to preserve our local food sources, which might also impact how consumers choose what to buy.

AFT created the "U.S Farmed" certification program. The certification and seal are designed to show a brand sources at least 95 percent of its agricultural ingredients from American farms. AFT announced Anheuser-Busch as the first company to earn the seal.

"Not only are they signaling to the farmers, hey, you guys are really important to us, and your long-term viability and profitability is really critical to us, but they're also signaling to their consumers, hey, we understand that a lot of you guys want to really make choices about what you're buying and what you're consuming," said Beth Sauerhaft, PhD, AFT Acting President and CEO.

"And that for many of you, it's important to purchase something. Where these ingredients came from, this country."

The certification fees will help farmers afford tools to safeguard their land, helping keep food accessible and affordable. AFT and Anheuser-Busch are hoping more companies of all sizes follow suit.

You can learn more about the U.S. Farmed certification process here.