New talk of ending Dallas trash collection in narrow alleys

A very controversial change in Dallas trash collection returned to city hall Tuesday. It’s talk of eliminating pick-up in narrow alleys where automated trucks won’t fit.

Dallas city leaders have rejected the change many times over the years because of neighbor opposition to placing trash cans at the curb for collection instead.

Many Dallas neighborhoods were designed for alley can collection. But some are only large enough for smaller trucks that require workers to hoist cans in the rear, adding the risk of worker injuries.

Bigger, automated trucks hoist trash containers from the side of the truck. They carry more trash and collect it much faster with just one worker in the driver’s seat.

Dallas city council members have heard all of that before and rejected doing away with smaller trucks and the manpower to use them.

On Tuesday, different members and new sanitation department leaders discussed the same reasons for the change.

“When we look at an opportunity to streamline one of the most important services for our residents, to me, this is somewhat of a no-brainer,” Dallas City Council Quality of Life Committee Chairman Adam Bazaldua said.

“There’s an equitable practice that we need to be willing to make some tough decisions on to even out the score.”

Officials said the extra expense of serving narrow alleys is an unfair burden on other customers, even if the narrow alley customers agreed to pay an extra fee.

“Those that opt to pay more to continue that service are still looking at more trucks on the road, more fuel, more staff, more trips to disposal sites which are already at peak capacity in terms of transfer stations.” Sanitation Director Cliff Gillespie said.

Members of the committee were open to further discussion of the change but requested more data.

“It's a very challenging situation because we're dealing with not just cost, but also we learned today about some of the safety issues that are involved for our sanitation workers,” Council Member Jaynie Schultz said.

It is a long trip for trash cans from the alley to the front of homes, where curbside collection could be required instead.

Customers on wide alleys where automated trucks operate now would not be expected to make the change.

“I just think we've got to take a hard look at that. It may be time to evaluate how we do a transition,” City Council Member Gay Donnell Willis said.

Tuesday’s comments were more open to change, but more talk will occur before it actually happens.