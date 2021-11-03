Murder Trial for Man Accused of Killing Transgender Woman Starts This Week

Tamaya Lindsey’s life changed in June of 2019 when a body was pulled from White Rock Lake.

“I thought it was a mistake. And when I talked to the detective, I just kept asking like ‘how do you know for sure?’” said Lindsey.

The body was that of her cousin. A transgender woman known as Chynal Lindsey.

“It’s just a lot to carry,” she said. “It’s a load to carry every day to know that somebody that you loved so much was just taken away like that and you’ll never see them again and you don’t know why. You don’t know what happened.”

She hopes she’ll soon have some answers. This week, Ruben Alverado is expected to go on trial for Chynal’s murder. Investigators believe Alvarado choked and beat Lindsey to death with his hands and other objects before leaving her body in the water. Chynal Lindsey was found on June 1, 2019.

Lindsey said she’s preparing to herself to hear the horrific details during trial.

“I would rather hear difficult stuff than playing Nancy Drew myself and try to put everything together,” she said.

If she had her way, Lindsey said she’d get time to speak directly with Alvarado herself.

“You took away someone who could’ve really contributed to this world in a good way,” said Lindsay.

Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday.