Motorcyclist Leads Texas Highway Patrol on Chase

A motorcyclist led Texas Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase through Dallas County Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:35 p.m., the chase was on southbound Interstate 35E.

Texas Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a Kawaski motorcycle for a traffic violation near I-635 and Marsh Lane at about 2:20 p.m.

The motorcycle driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the motorcycle crashed on SH 97 near W. Airfield Drive.

The driver was apprehended and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and driving with a suspended driver's license.

No other details were available.