Motorcyclist Dies in Possible Hit-and-Run: Dallas Police

A man died early Saturday in what Dallas police think may have been a hit-and-run.

At about 3:40 a.m., the man, who had been driving a Kawasaki motorcycle, was found lying on the curb in the 10500 block of Shady Trail, police said.

He was pronounced dead by Dallas Fire-Rescue. The driver's identity has not been released.

Evidence at the scene led officials to think another vehicle might have been involved, and the vehicle crimes unit is investigating the crash as a failure to stop and render aid, police said.