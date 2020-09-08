Mothers Against Police Brutality Reacts to Chief Hall Resignation

The decision by Dallas police Chief Renee Hall to step down from her position did not come as a surprise to an activist group that has criticized her leadership.

Mothers Against Police Brutality said Hall began to lose their support following protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Sara Mokuria said that while one individual does not make or break the Dallas Police Department, Hall did not show the right leadership in response to several recent events.

“I’m not surprised by this [announcement] but I am wary that this moment is used to scapegoat her for issues that are really systemic in the police department,” Mokuria said.

That included the alleged use of excessive force by her officers toward protestors in Dallas in May and June.

Hall gave herself a "C- grade" on how she handled the demonstrations.

Mokuria also questioned the chief’s decision to continue to arrest people for low-level crimes like marijuana possession during the pandemic.

“I think that the police chief has done her best in sometimes impossible situations but quite frankly she just missed the mark,” Mokuria said. “I look forward to what comes next but right now our focus needs to be on reducing the size and scope of policing in our city.”

Mothers Against Police Brutality will focus, she said, on the city budget, reducing police funding and pushing for systemic changes to policing in the city.