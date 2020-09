Dallas police Chief Renee Hall is resigning effective Nov. 10, the city says.

The city announced Tuesday that City Manager T.C. Broadnax accepted Hall's resignation letter.

Broadnax notified Dallas City Council members and Hall notified her command staff, according to the city.

See Hall's letter of resignation below.

