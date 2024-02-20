Dallas

Mother, young daughter killed after being hit by vehicle in Dallas

The deadly crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Spring Valley Road.

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A mother and her little girl are dead after they were struck by a vehicle in a Dallas neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The fatal crash happened around 3:50 p.m. in the 8300 block of Spring Valley Road.

Dallas Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a woman and her young daughter who both had been hit by a car.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to help the victims, and they were both taken to a local hospital.

The mother and her daughter, whose names have not been released, died at the hospital from their injuries.

Officers said the vehicle's driver stayed at the crash scene. They did not say if any charges would be filed.

The police department is still investigating the fatal incident.

