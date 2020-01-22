Mother of Teen Fatally Shot at High School Basketball Game to Sue Dallas ISD: Lawyers

The mother of an 18-year-old man fatally shot at a Dallas ISD basketball game is expected to announce a lawsuit against the school district, her legal team says.
Marc Strickland died Saturday after he was shot Jan 9 during a high school basketball game at Ellis Davis Field House. A 15-year-old suspect faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting.
Following the shooting, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced several changes to security at district sporting events, including a clear bag policy and a ban on all other bags.
Strickland's mother, Dewana Mitchell, retained attorney Justin Moore to pursue legal action against Dallas ISD, Moore's office announced in a news release.
Further information will be given Wednesday at a press conference. It will be streamed live at the top of this page at 11 a.m.