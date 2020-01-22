dallas isd

Mother of Teen Fatally Shot at High School Basketball Game to Sue Dallas ISD: Lawyers

Details of the lawsuit are to be released at an 11 a.m. news conference that will be streamed live below

The mother of an 18-year-old man fatally shot at a Dallas ISD basketball game is expected to announce a lawsuit against the school district, her legal team says.

Marc Strickland died Saturday after he was shot Jan 9 during a high school basketball game at Ellis Davis Field House. A 15-year-old suspect faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 34 mins ago

Point in Time Homeless Count Kicks Off Thursday in North Texas

Flu 45 mins ago

Funeral Set for 16-Year-Old Who Died From Flu-Related Complications

Following the shooting, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced several changes to security at district sporting events, including a clear bag policy and a ban on all other bags.

Strickland's mother, Dewana Mitchell, retained attorney Justin Moore to pursue legal action against Dallas ISD, Moore's office announced in a news release.

Further information will be given Wednesday at a press conference. It will be streamed live at the top of this page at 11 a.m.

This article tagged under:

dallas isdshootingMarc Strickland
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us