Teen Dies From Injuries Suffered in Shooting at High School Basketball Game

The 18-year-old shot at a Dallas ISD basketball game last week died Saturday from his injuries, police say.

Marc Strickland, who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after the shooting at Ellis Davis Field House, died at about 2:59 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police said.

Police said the charge against the 15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting was upgraded from aggravated assault to murder.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Jan. 11 during a basketball game between Kimball and South Oak Cliff high schools.

The day following the shooting, Dallas police identified three persons of interests -- all juveniles -- and the 15-year-old now charged with murder turned himself in.

Investigators said the shooting took place after an altercation broke out inside field house. A Dallas ISD police officer was grazed by a fragment and had injuries that were not life threatening.

Following the shooting, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced several changes to security at district sporting events. The security modifications included a ban on bags, but DISD's clear bag policy would be reinstated next week, Hinojosa said.

The district said it would also try to play more basketball games at one of the team's home gyms, instead of at a neutral location, and to add "weapon detection devices."

Dallas police said Monday they did not believe the shooting was gang related.