Security Increased District-Wide Following Shooting During HS Basketball Game

Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced several changes to security following Saturday night’s shooting during a high school basketball game.

Shots rang out during a game between South Oak Cliff and Kimball high schools, injuring a former Dallas ISD student and a district police officer.

Dallas ISD initially reported that the critically injured man was a former South Oak Cliff High School student, but later clarified he was not.

There are several high school basketball games scheduled around Dallas beginning Tuesday.

DISD warned everyone who planned to attend to expect increased security and a ban on bags for now.

The South Oak Cliff and Kimball basketball teams were allowed to finish their game Monday afternoon, amid increased security at Forester Field House.

The game was not open to the public and the stands were nearly empty, except for some parents and staff.

The original game ended abruptly late in the third quarter Saturday night at Davis Field House in South Oak Cliff.

The district said Dallas ISD officers were trying to escort out a group that began to fight near a concession stand when a 15-year-old Dallas ISD student took out a gun and opened fire, critically injuring an 18-year-old former Dallas ISD student involved in the fight, as well as a veteran police officer with the district.

The officer was grazed in the shoulder. but was treated and released from the hospital.

Chaos ensued as approximately 650 people ran for cover.

“I went to the ground,” parent Vonita Cofer said. “I was scared and I was concerned about my son.”

Hinojosa decided to allow the student athletes to finish their game and announced new, increased security measures.

The superintendent added that neither school was to blame for the incident.

“This was an incident that has spilled over from the community, but we cannot absolve our responsibility because it happened on our watch, on our property,” he said.

Hinojosa revealed there were nine Dallas ISD officers on hand for the high-profile game on Saturday.

However, there were no metal detectors, which are typically reserved for football games.

In response to the shooting, Dallas ISD will ban all bags, purses and backpacks this week only.

The clear-bag policy in effect before the shooting will be reinstated next week, according to the district.

Everyone attending games will be checked by security equipped with metal-detecting wands.

The district will also look to "decentralize" where games are played, meaning games will now be played at either teams’ gyms instead of a neutral location.

The district will also look to add "weapon detection devices" and will form a task force to address gang violence.

Police said they did not believe Saturday’s shooting was gang related.

The unidentified 15-year-old is charged with aggravated assault.