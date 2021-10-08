More Than 11,000 Dallas ISD Employees Receive $500 COVID Vaccinated Incentive in September

Dallas ISD has announced that approximately 11,600 school district employees have received their $500 COVID vaccine incentive in their September paycheck.

The school district announced in August that it would offer a one-time incentive to district employees who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Participation in the vaccine incentive is entirely voluntary and based on the employees' personal preferences.

The employees who participate in must submit proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to receive the incentive, Dallas ISD said.

According to Dallas ISD, another 3,000 employees are expected to receive their vaccine incentive in their October paycheck.

The school district said that the information provided helps the district know how many employees are fully vaccinated and will help to facilitate the contact tracing and quarantine procedures, which are different depending on vaccination status.

Employees have until Nov. 15 to submit their proof of vaccination.

According to Dallas ISD, since it takes about a month to be fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, unvaccinated employees interested in the incentive should start the process as soon as possible.

Dallas ISD is partnering with providers in the community to offer convenient clinics for staff and students age 12 and older to receive their first and second doses of the vaccine against COVID-19.

Due to visitor limits at campuses during the pandemic, clinics are mainly for students and staff at that campus unless the clinic takes place in a parking lot or other outside structure.