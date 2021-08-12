Dallas ISD Offers $500 Incentive to Employees Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Dallas ISD is offering a one-time $500 incentive to district employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Dallas ISD, in order to get the incentive, employees must fill out a vaccination incentive form and submit proof of vaccination by Nov. 15.

The proof of vaccination can be a COVID-19 vaccination card, IMM Track print out, or written confirmation from the employee’s medical provider.

Dallas ISD said participation in the incentive is voluntary and based on the employees’ personal preferences.

The announcement comes as the CDC and Dallas County Health officials have raised the COVID-19 alert to level red and reported that hospitalizations among all age groups, including children, are rising at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, Dallas ISD said.

According to Dallas ISD, the information provided through the incentive will help the district know how many employees are fully vaccinated.

The information provided by employees will also allow the district to facilitate contact tracing and quarantine processes, which are different depending on one's vaccination status, Dallas ISD said.

Dallas ISD said once proof of vaccination has been submitted, the $500 incentive will be included in the employees’ paychecks within approximately 45 days.