Mom Facing Charges After Child, 8 Months, Falls Out of Vehicle and is Fatally Struck

After an 8-month-old child was killed when she fell out of a moving vehicle last month, Irving police are now pursuing charges against the girl's mother.

On Nov. 14 Irving police said a driver, identified Thursday as Tangela Smith, was turning from N. MacArthur Boulevard onto westbound Ranchview Drive at about 10:30 a.m. when somehow the back right passenger-side door opened and her 8-month-old child fell out of the car and into the roadway.

The child was then fatally struck by another vehicle.

A driver in a car behind Smith's car said they saw the child fall out of the vehicle.

“They saw the child fall out, they thought it was a baby doll that was falling out of the car,” said Irving Police Public Information Officer Robert Reeves. “They saw the other vehicle drive over the child and that’s when they realized it was a child. They immediately stopped and the driver of that vehicle got out and started rendering CPR.”

Irving police said Thursday Smith is now facing four charges, three charges of endangering a child and one charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Reeves said there were four siblings in the car at the time, ages, 6, 3, 2, and 8 months and that while there were two child safety seats, none of the children were restrained.

Warrants have been issued for Smith, who police said is aware of the charges against her and is currently in Louisiana.