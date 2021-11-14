Irving

8-Month-Old Fatally Struck After Falling Out of Moving Vehicle: Authorities

It was unclear how the 8-month-old fell out of the car, Irving police said.

NBC 5 News

An 8-month-old child was killed after being struck by a car when the infant fell out of a moving vehicle in north Irving on Sunday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened at the intersection of N. MacArthur Boulevard and Ranchview Drive at about 10:30 a.m., Irving police said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed the child died.

Police said the infant fell out of a moving vehicle in the intersection and was hit by a second vehicle, possibly a black sedan, that did not stop at the scene.

It was unclear how the 8-month-old fell out of the car, police said.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or was in the area at the time was asked to call Irving police investigator Lospeich at 972-721-2761.

