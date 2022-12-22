Mixed Bag of Emotions as Holiday Travel Peaks at DFW Airport

Winter weather arrived on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Flight delays and cancellations are mounting, stranding some travelers, and leaving others all the more grateful to be at their destinations.

Said Viccionace greeted his mom Anna Malave with flowers, balloons and a big hug at DFW Airport. It’s the first time they’ve seen each other in four years.

“Very emotional,” said Malave.

Malave flew from Canada but says it’s even colder here.

Jalen Johnson flew from Michigan to Dallas to be with family for Christmas.

“I'm his mom so anytime my baby's away, for me it’s hard, and with the holidays and stuff, I don’t know, just happy to see him and so glad we get to celebrate the holiday together,” said Edna Johnson of Dallas.

With a weather system bringing dangerous cold and travel chaos across the country, Jalen Johnson says he worried he wouldn't make it home.

“It was windy when we got here -- 40 mile-per-hour winds -- so it was a little crazy landing but other than that it was fine,” he said.

At DFW Airport and Love Field, there were hundreds of delays and cancellations Thursday, the third most in the country after Chicago and Denver.

For many, there were no problems.

But for others, it created chaos.

“It is an absolute Christmas nightmare,” said Bradley Leggett.

Leggett and his family are flying from New Orleans to Montana and say they're stuck in DFW because their flight out was canceled.

“We don't have any clothes, we don't have any bathroom accessories, nothing and we can't fly out of here until Saturday,” Leggett said. “They just said it was weather…I am very frustrated. This is a Christmas that we look forward to.”