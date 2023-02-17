Missing Teen Found, Truck Driver Arrested and Charged with Kidnapping

A truck driver based out of southeast Dallas has been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping after police found a missing teenager in the cab of his vehicle, according to Little Elm Police Department.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, officers responded to a report of a critical missing 16-year-old female who went missing from her home in South Paloma Creek. According to police, an extensive search that consisted of foot patrols, vehicle grid searches, drones and tracking dogs was conducted.

Canines tracked the missing teen to a location not far from her residence, where they subsequently lost the scent of the teen, leading detectives to believe she got into a vehicle. A Be On the Look Out (BOLO) bulletin was issued to law enforcement agencies across the country, with the missing teen listed as a missing and endangered person.

On the evening of Feb. 13, detectives received a phone number that the missing juvenile had been communicating with up until she left the residence. Little Elm detectives identified a potential suspect and vehicle using multiple open-source information databases, cameras, and various investigative tools. They identified the suspect as Richard S. Laird of San Antonio.

Additionally, detectives learned Laird had communicated online with the juvenile before her disappearance and that Laird was a truck driver based out of southeast Dallas. Detectives went to the location and were able to locate a semi-truck operated by Laird and found the teen inside the truck's cab.

By the time Laird returned to his vehicle, detectives and officers from the Dallas Police Department were assisting the victim.

He was taken into custody without incident and is currently in the Denton County Jail on the charge of aggravated kidnapping with a bond set at $500,000. Additionally, detectives have served nine additional warrants for the sexual assault of a child. He has not been arraigned on these charges.

The juvenile was reunited with her family after being examined and medically cleared. To protect her privacy because she is a juvenile and a suspected victim of sexual assault, the teenager's name has not been included in this story.