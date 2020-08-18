Minnie's Food Pantry – Feeding Collin County!

NBC 5 is Fighting Hunger!

On Saturday, August 22, Minnie’s Food Pantry is partnering with One Community Church of Plano for the Feeding Collin County Free Food Giveaway to bring healthy meals to Collin County. The event will take place at One Community Church, located at 2400 TX-121 in Plano from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Each family will receive a Minnie’s Family Food Box, which consists of milk, fresh meats, fruits and vegetables while supplies last. Distribution of items will be based on a first come first serve basis.

In order to abide by social distancing policies and for the protection of families and staff, drive thru service will be provided. Individuals must have a vehicle for pick up.

Pre-registration is needed. To register, please visit, https://app.mobilecause.com/form/7nUV0Q?vid=akuvy

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 as we continue our efforts to fight hunger in North Texas. Please donate to Minnie’s Food Pantry, an organization that is feeding an average of 5000 people each week in our community. For more information and to donate, please visit https://minniesfoodpantry.org.

Minnie’s Food Pantry and One Community Church

Feeding Collin County! Free Food Giveaway

Saturday, August 22

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Drive Thru Service Only

Location: One Community Church

2400 TX-121

Plano, Texas 75025

https://minniesfoodpantry.org