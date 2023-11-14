Mesquite Police explain why case involving human remains of a missing DISD teacher's aid is ‘difficult'

On Monday the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that human remains found near I-20 in Mesquite on Oct. 12 belonged to Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, 24, who had been missing for weeks.

Her family is now in the process of planning her funeral as Mesquite Police search for answers as to what happened to the Dallas ISD teacher's assistant.

"This confirms what we believed to be the case all along. We're continuing to speak with the family, we're continuing to speak with other agencies involved in the missing persons case. It confirms that we're on the right track," said Lt. Brandon Ricketts, a spokesperson for the Mesquite Police Department, about the positive identification.

Mendez Olascoaga was last seen Sept. 27, dropping a friend off at a mobile home park near Highway 175 in Seagoville.

Surveillance video from a Quick Trip gas station near Hwy 175 and Belt Lien Rd. showed the 24-year-old grabbing a drink and pumping gas that same night around 8 p.m.

No one heard from her after that, which is what prompted her family to file a missing persons report.

Mendez Olascoaga's car, a white Buick La Cross, was found abandoned on Milam and Lawson Road the next day in Mesquite.

On Oct. 12, about two weeks later, Seagoville Police found human remains in a wooded area near I-20 just east of Lumley in Mesquite.

It wasn't until Monday of this week that investigators received a positive identification from the medical examiner's office. They're still waiting on the cause of death, which is pending.

"On September 27. She was last seen. She was located Oct. 12. So we do have a span of time, so we're getting a delayed start on this and that does make it a little more difficult," explained Ricketts who said time is critical in these types of cases.

He said they are now in charge of the investigation since the remains were found in their jurisdiction. Ricketts said Seagoville Police, which handled the initial missing case, has handed over the case to Mesquite Police.

“We do have evidence from the scene, we have her vehicle that in our possession, so we have evidence to look at and go over. We have family members to talk to the other agencies about what they've collected, but obviously, we'd love to talk to anyone else that may have information in this case," said Ricketts.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that Mendez Olascoaga's family received threatening texts from an unknown person after she went missing. That's part of the investigation.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

Police said they need the public's help with tips to help find leads.

“We'd love to talk to anyone that thinks they may have seen something the night that she went missing or seen something around her vehicle," said Ricketts. "So anyone who would have seen that vehicle on the 27th of September, that would be very beneficial for us to talk to them."

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or email majorcrimes@cityofmesquite.com

"We have some fantastic detectives and in cases like this are tough because you have limited evidence and you get a late start, but they they do a great job no matter the circumstances. They're going to give it their all," said Ricketts.

The family has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser account to help with funeral expenses.