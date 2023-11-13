Dallas County

Human remains identified as missing Dallas ISD teacher's assistant

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

Remains found in October near I-20 in Mesquite have been identified as missing Dallas ISD teacher's aide Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, according to the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office.

“This morning the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the decedent from the recovery was Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga. This is still an active investigation. The Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to rule on cause of death, however, we are continuing to investigate her death in relation to her disappearance, and are examining all the evidence available as well as interviewing any witnesses that may come forward," Mesquite Police said in a statement.

Mesquite Police said the discovery of the remains was made by Seagoville Police back in October as they searched for Mendez Olascoaga.

24-year-old Mendez Olascoaga was last seen Sept. 27, dropping a friend off at a mobile home park near Highway 175 in Seagoville.

Her car was found abandoned, without her purse or phone, on Lawson Road the next morning.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or email majorcrimes@cityofmesquite.com

