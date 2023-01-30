Mesquite Nonprofit Provides Hotel Rooms for Those Experiencing Homelessness

The freezing temperatures change the pace of services for nonprofits across North Texas.

Some of the North Texas Food Bank’s partner food pantries, like Sharing Life Community Outreach, have provided earlier grocery distributions to its clients.

“Having our hub here in Mesquite, we serve a little bit under 100 other nonprofits who will pick up food from our location and distribute to about 35 ZIP codes in our area,” Maria Mills with Sharing Life said. “Unfortunately, with the weather, we called everybody that could come in today and get food while we're closed over the next couple of days.”

As the temperature drops, the focus for Sharing Life shifts to its Weather Activated Relief for Mesquite, or WARM, program. WARM helps the people that take shelter along the streets, in a tent or behind businesses.

“We're having to shift immediately to people who are outside in danger of freezing or dying because they don't have any protection,” Mills said.

Frank Gonzales is one of their many clients.

“Operation Warm has provided indoor facilities to where you can have means of a warm bed, shower safety,” Gonzales said. “A roof over your head is a blessing.”

According to Gonzales, the biggest struggle is, “trying to make it on a daily basis, living in situations with the weather, not just in the winter, but in the summer as well.”

Sharing Life needs volunteers that can commit to a three-hour shift. In total, 24 volunteers are needed a day to help run a smooth operation.

“We will be housing about 70 clients,” Mills said. “We provide about 40 rooms. A lot of our clients come in with relatives.”

As for Gonzales, he is thankful for the staff and volunteers at Sharing Life for their time.

“They've made an impact on my life,” Gonzales said. “If it wasn't for them, I don't know where I'd be today. They've stepped up when things have gotten really bad.”

Volunteers can help with check-ins, check-outs or monitoring of clients. To volunteer, click here.