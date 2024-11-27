Funeral for fallen Greenville officer is Tuesday; Memorial grows after procession

Funeral services for a Greenville police officer gunned down Monday while in a foot chase are being finalized, the department says. Meanwhile, a memorial continues to grow outside of the police station.

The department said police officer Cooper Dawson was ambushed and shot multiple times as he chased after a man in a residential neighborhood on Monday. Dawson fired back, injuring the man, and later died of his injuries.

According to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, Dawson's services will take place at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Lt. Brandon West said the time of the service is still being determined.

Meanwhile, a memorial to Dawson made up of flowers and prayers is growing outside the Greenville Police Department.

“This is an opportunity to support our community, and we are all grieving,” memorial visitor Jennifer Moody said.

Through her grief, Moody brought her 14-year-old son along because she wanted this to be a lesson of love for him.

“I wanted to bring my son out here, take a knee, and say a prayer and really show him that there is a lot of love in Greenville,” Moody said.

Residents and members of law enforcement from across North Texas set aside time Wednesday morning to honor Dawson.

Countless people lined streets in several communities as the officer’s body was transported from the medical examiner’s office back to Greenville and out to Rockwall. Dozens of residents in Greenville lined U.S. Highway 69, many waving American flags.

Lifelong Greenville resident Jimmy Hampton waited for the procession to pass, trying as best as possible to prepare for the heartbreaking moment.

“Until he actually comes by, I don’t know how I’m going to handle it,” said Hampton.

As expected, the moment was emotional for many, especially given the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“Just can’t stop thinking about his family,” said Hampton as the officer’s white hearse drove past him.

Natalie Webb and her family were also in attendance. Her husband is also a police officer in Greenville and was at Dawson’s side Monday night.

“I worry about him regardless. It’s a little more now, but it’s a risk we all take,” she said. “He was there, and I know a lot of them are hurting right now.”

Greenville police said Dawson’s bravery was demonstrated during the incident when he managed to return fire despite being critically injured by the suspect and then proceeding to apply his own tourniquet.

Jonathan Ozuna and his family lined the processional route. He hopes to become a police officer one day.

“I pay my respect and once I become a police officer, if I die, hopefully not, but I want people to do this for me as well,” he said.

Those coming to the police station Wednesday said it's important to remember the good in sad times.

“I just thought it was really important for my girls to see that there are people who put their lives on the line every day and that we need to respect those that have made the ultimate sacrifice,” memorial visitor Angela Blaylock said.

Dawson made that sacrifice, and many will remember him just as one message, seemingly signed by one of his sons, that read, ‘RIP, dad, you are my hero.’

Christian Sparger, 25, is accused of capital murder in Dawson's death. Dawson was pursuing Sparger, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants. Sparger was arraigned Tuesday for capital murder. His bail was set at $5 million. It's unclear if Sparger has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

NBC 5 learned Sparger has a criminal record with charges including Denton and Hunt counties. One of his most recent charges was in Denton County where he was booked for assault in October 2023.