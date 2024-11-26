Greenville police confirm officer shot in line of duty

The Greenville Police Department has confirmed that an officer has been shot in the incident.

Additionally, a suspect was shot as well just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

No details regarding the identity of the shooter or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released.

Both the officer and the suspect are receiving medical attention.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's Texas Rangers will be conducting the investigation as a third-party investigatory agency.

