Procession planned on Wednesday for fallen Greenville officer

On Wednesday, North Texas communities are coming together for a procession honoring slain Greenville Police officer, Cooper Dawson.

Officer Dawson was killed in an ambush Monday night when police say he was gunned down while pursuing a man wanted for multiple felony warrants and who ran from a traffic stop.

According to a press release from the Greenville Police Department, the procession will begin from the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office around 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The route will bring his remains along Highway 380 to Greenville, circle the block in front of the Greenville Police Department, and then proceed westbound on Lee Street toward US 69.

From there, it will continue south on Highway 66 and head toward Rockwall.

The Greenville Police Department invites those wishing to pay their respects to line US Highway 69 south of Highway 380 and north of Highway 66.

This arrangement aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the downtown area while allowing citizens to participate in the solemn tribute.

Dawson's line of duty death is the first in Greenville in more than 100 years.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of Officer Cooper Dawson, who selflessly put his life on the line to serve and protect our community," said Greenville Chief of Police Chris Smith in a statement early Tuesday morning. "We ask that you keep Officer Dawson's family, our department, and the Greenville community in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Dawson, who also served with the U.S. Army National Guard, is survived by his wife and three children.