College students hospitalized after hit-and-run; Denton PD searching for driver

Denton Police are working to track down the driver of a dark-colored sedan involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday. Police confirmed two women were hit on the 2300 block of Carril Al Lago Drive and survived.

The crash, according to investigators, happened at approximately 2:12 a.m.

In a press release published Saturday afternoon, Denton Police said the vehicle involved is likely a 2014 or 2015 Kia Optima that was last seen driving northbound on N. Bonnie Brae Street.

“Traffic investigators have tentatively identified the suspect vehicle as a dark 2014-2015 Kia Optima. The vehicle has a missing or damaged front grill and likely has headlight damage,” police said in a statement.

Neighbors like Chuck Carroll said they were woken up by a loud noise.

“We heard probably a collision or a bang,” Carroll said. Carroll lives about a block away from the scene. “My wife and I got up and at the time we got downstairs, there was already at least one unit from Denton Police and also one fire engine truck and an ambulance.”

Pavan Vallamsetty lives feet away from the site of the crash. He said he was shocked to see that the victims hit were his roommates. He said they were on the ground and their belongings scattered.

“They were crossing the street to come into the house,” Vallamsetty said.

According to Vallamsetty and two other friends, the women were across the street sitting on a bench talking. Now, the friends are in the hospital. Police said one of the victims is in critical condition.

“The right side of the brain. I think she’s suffering with some severe blood loss,” Vallamsetty said.

The other victim, police said, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“She has just undergone a surgery, minor surgery for the jaw,” Vallamsetty said.

Vallamsetty, Caroll, and other neighbors in the area wonder if the flock cameras will help police track down the driver who was last seen headed north on Bonnie Brae Street.

“We thought these cameras were security footage to protect us,” Caroll said. “When we first moved in, you know, a year and four months ago, we thought these cameras were security footage to protect us, but we found out through, you know, the property management TBD that these cameras are, the footage goes someplace, we have no idea where.”

Police told NBC 5 the cameras belong to The Residences at Rayzor Ranch. As of Saturday afternoon, management could not be reached for comment.

Vallamsetty and the victim’s friends said they hope police soon make an arrest.

“How can you hit those two people and how can you go,” Vallamsetty said. “If it happened accidentally, it is okay. But you have stop.”

Police said the vehicle's front grill is either missing or damaged, along with a damaged headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denton Police's Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle should email Michael.Rose@cityofdenton.com or call 940-349-8181.