Defendant in Frisco track meet stabbing death hires new attorney

In the high-profile killing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a solemn and significant few days lie ahead.

At the Frisco church Metcalf attended, family and friends will say final goodbyes Saturday to the Memorial High School student athlete and identical twin who loved sports and the outdoors.

Frisco police say Metcalf was stabbed to death at a track meet last Wednesday morning by 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, who has just hired a new defense attorney, Michael Howard.

“He's a very experienced criminal lawyer from Dallas,” said Toby Shook.

Shook, a defense attorney who is not connected to the case, says he’s been following it closely.

“The very tragedy of the loss of life and the potential of loss of liberty of the defendant and what these families are going through,” said Shook

Anthony remains in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond but will request that amount be lowered at a bond reduction hearing Monday.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Angela Tucker. Protestors are anticipated, so security will have an increased presence at the Collin County Courthouse.

Shook says Judge Tucker will weigh factors like the facts of the case, any criminal history, age and whether Anthony is a flight risk.

“I would not be surprised to see a [bond] reduction since the defendant is only 17 and doesn't have a criminal history,” said Shook.

Frisco police said an altercation led to the fatal stabbing.

According to an arrest report, Anthony told police he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense.



A statement released Friday on behalf of Metcalf's mom, Meghan Metcalf, said, "The Metcalf family's primary concern is to lay Austin to rest and commemorate his life with his extended family, friends, and community. Our sole focus is on healing our hearts and ensuring we honor Austin's legacy and spirit moving forward."