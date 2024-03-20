Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy-winning rapper, has announced a stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on June 11 as part of her highly anticipated "Hot Girl Summer Tour."

This tour will feature special guest Glorilla, and the Hotties are already buzzing with excitement for the upcoming show.

The American Airlines Center, known for hosting top-tier events, will be the perfect venue for the "Savage" and "FNF" rappers to bring their electrifying performances to Dallas. Fans can expect an unforgettable night with high-energy music and an incredible stage presence.

Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to share the news with her followers, expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming tour and promising an unforgettable experience for her fanbase.

With chart-topping hits and a reputation for delivering captivating live performances, Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer Tour" is expected to be one of the most sought-after events of the year.

Tickets for the Dallas stop of the tour are expected to sell out quickly, so fans are advised to secure their seats as soon as possible.

General Public tickets will go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.