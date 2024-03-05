Chris Brown bringing ‘The 11:11 Tour' to North Texas

Grammy-Award-winning singer and songwriter Chris Brown is coming to North Texas on his "11:11" Tour this summer!

Team Breezy eagerly anticipated this announcement for months, and the R&B heartthrob finally announced his tour dates on Tuesday. The 26-city North American tour will begin on June 5 in Detroit and end on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles.

Brown is slated to stop in Fort Worth at the Dickies Arena on Friday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m.

The triple-threat entertainer is known for hits such as "Run It!", "Forever," and "Loyal," and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry. He has a massive following and always puts on an incredible show, so it's no surprise that tickets for his Fort Worth concert might sell out fast.

In addition to Breezy's headlining performance, fans can also look forward to seeing rising stars Ayra Starr and "Hrs & Hrs" songstress Muni Long.

Starr, who was recently signed to Brown's record label, has been making waves in the music industry with her unique sound and style. Long, who has collaborated with Brown in the past, is also a rising star in her own right.

The Dickies Arena, which opened in 2019, is a state-of-the-art facility that boasts excellent acoustics and a seating capacity of over 14,000. It's the perfect place to experience the energy and excitement of Brown's live performance. With such a fun lineup, the "11:11 Tour" is not to be missed.

Artist presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. The general public sale starts on Monday, March 11, at 10 a.m.