Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto, Gucci Mane to headline TwoGether Land Festival in Dallas

If you're looking for a time of music, togetherness, and cultural celebration, then be sure to mark your calendar for Memorial Day Weekend 2024.

The newest urban music festival in the Southwest, TwoGether Land, will take place at the historic Fair Park in Dallas on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

Following the success of ONE Musicfest 2023, which saw over 100,000 festival-goers in attendance, TwoGether Land said it promises to deliver a highly anticipated lineup for this year's festivities in partnership with Live Nation Urban. With a diverse lineup of artists celebrating R&B, hip hop, and Dallas's local sound, fans can expect two days full of stellar performances.

This year's headliners are set to deliver sensational performances that will establish TwoGether Land as a can't-miss event for years to come. The legendary Lil Wayne, the sultry Summer Walker, the energetic Latto, and the OG trap star Gucci Mane are just a few of the remarkable talents set to take the stage.

Fans will also experience Dallas' finest with a curated stage by legendary radio personality Bay Bay, featuring performances from Big Tuck, Erica Banks, Yella Beezy, Chalie Boy, Dorrough, and more.

But TwoGether Land is not just about the music. The festival will also feature a podcast stage where attendees can hear candid discussions and unfiltered insights from Angela Yee's Lip Service, Whorible Decisions, Reallyfe Street Starz, Mazi's World, and The Smoothvega Podcast.

And if that's not enough, the festival will also showcase sponsorship from Procter & Gamble, Toyota, Martell, and other top-tier brands.

"We're thrilled about going to Dallas for the inaugural TwoGether Land Festival," says J. Carter, ONE Musicfest Founder.

"Continuing our motto of unity through music, the festival will be an unforgettable experience for our ever-growing community. We look forward to TwoGether Land becoming a must-attend event, much like ONE Musicfest."

TwoGether Land invites music lovers from all corners to unite and revel in a weekend celebrating the influence, creativity, and soul of Black music. As the festival pushes boundaries and transforms the live music landscape, attendees can anticipate an extraordinary gathering that captures the very heart of the Southwest.

Tickets for the festival range from general admission entry at $190 to Platinum packages at $1,593. The map, schedule, and full lineup can also be found on the site.