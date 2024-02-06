Usher bringing ‘Past Present Future Tour' to Dallas

Usher, the multi-platinum-selling R&B superstar, has announced that he will bring his highly-anticipated North American tour to Dallas this year!

With a career spanning over two decades, Usher has produced some of the most memorable R&B hits of all time, including "Yeah!", "Burn", and "U Got It Bad". He has won numerous awards, including eight Grammy Awards, and has sold over 75 million records worldwide.

After setting the stage on fire with a 100-show Las Vegas Residency, Usher left fans wanting more with his steamy performances and viral moments.

The Past Present Future tour is scheduled to start on Aug. 20 in Washington, D.C., and end on Oct. 29 in Chicago.

The concert will take place at the American Airlines Center on Friday, Oct. 4, one of Dallas's largest and most iconic venues. This state-of-the-art arena has played host to some of the biggest names in music and entertainment and is the perfect setting for Usher's newest tour.

The singer shared on Dec. 15 that his ninth studio album, "COMING HOME," will be released on Friday, Feb. 9. The singer is also set to put on an unforgettable performance during the Super Bowl LVL Half-Time Show on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The Past Present Future tour will feature a mix of Usher's greatest hits and some new material from his latest album. Fans can expect to hear his signature smooth vocals, incredible dance moves, and electrifying stage presence, making him one of the most successful R&B artists ever.

Tickets go on presale Friday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.