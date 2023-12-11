Nicki Minaj bringing ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour' to Dallas

Calling all BARBZ! 🦄 Are you ready to take a trip to Gag City?!

Hip Hop icon and pop sensation Nicki Minaj is bringing her Super Bass to American Airlines Center in Spring 2024.

The female emcee announced her 37-date “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” on Monday, which starts March 1 in Oakland, California, and ends June 7 in Berlin, Germany.

Between those dates, the "Moment 4 Life" rapper is slated to visit the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, May 11. The tour will also take her to Houston at the Toyota Center on Thursday, May 9.

Minaj's announcement comes just days after releasing her long-anticipated fifth studio album, "Pink Friday 2," a 22-track record that features other global phenoms such as Billie Eilish, Drake, J. Cole, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Nicki Minaj has made it to the Hot 100 chart 132 times and has achieved 23 top ten singles. This is the highest number of top ten singles among female rappers. She has also sold over 100 million records worldwide, deeming her the best-selling female rapper of all time.

Tickets will go pre-sale Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. and go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 15, also at 9 a.m