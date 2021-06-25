McKinney Teen Recognized for Helping Save Mother's Life

McKinney Fire Station 9 was unusually crowded Friday morning to honor a boy who helped save his mom's life.

"So today we're here to honor Xavier Powell Tyson and his mother," McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner said. "Xavier, you saved your mom's life."

In April, Xavier's mom Camille Allen suffered a severe stroke. Her 13-year old son called 911 and kept a cool head while he gave critical information to firefighter paramedics and doctors in the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White McKinney.

"The key here was the timing, and the presence of mind, and the maturity that her son had to be able to provide that history and help guide therapy," Dr. Sam Ritter, an emergency room doctor at Baylor Scott & White McKinney, said.

Paramedics didn't waste any time transferring Allen to Baylor Scott & White Plano, which has a comprehensive stroke center. Critical minutes allowed doctors to give treatments that reversed the impact of the stroke.

Tyson wrote a paper about his experience and read it to the crowd at the fire station.

"One thing I learned from the medic was to stay calm and think positive in these types of situations," Tyson said reading in a soft voice, wiping away tears. "I really wish I could have gave the medic something for appreciation for saving my mom's life."

The fire department and Baylor both gave Tyson certificates of appreciation for his role in saving his mom.

"I'm so proud of him," Allen said. "Because if it wasn't for him, I probably wouldn't be here today. I'm very proud of him."