Mayor, Police Chief Respond to Violent Week in Dallas

A new spike in violent crime drew response Monday from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Police Chief U. Renee Hall.

Since Wednesday, there have been at least 24 shootings with 29 victims and 11 deaths.

The string of violence began Wednesday afternoon with the freeway killing of Dallas rap music star Mo3, known to his family as Melvin Noble. The 28-year old was a Dallas native. He was shot in the middle of the day on the I-35E R. L.Thornton Freeway as he tried to run away, police said.

Hall confirmed Monday that some of the shootings since appeared to be related to the death of Noble.

"I do want you to know there are some that are at least loosely connected. We're probably not ready to talk about which ones those are," Hall said.

The rapper known as Boosie Badazz, who works on the same record label as Mo3, was wounded Saturday afternoon in a shooting at the Big T Plaza on Village Fair Drive north of Ledbetter.

Late Monday, police released video of two vehicles seen passing a home in the 4900 block of South Denley Drive Sunday afternoon about the time 43-year old Terrance Wayne Reed suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Police said that shooting may be related to Noble’s death.

Video evidence from several of the two dozen shootings is posted on the Dallas police blog.

From what is believed to be an unrelated incident, police Monday morning released surveillance video from a double homicide in Pleasant Grove that occurred Sunday evening.

Police said 49-year old father Raul Carrillo Resendiz was shot in the 2800 block of Kirven Drive. His daughter, 30-year old Diana Resendiz drove after the gunmen and she was then killed by gunfire in the 9100 block of Jennie Lee Lane.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who has been critical all year about Dallas police response to rising violent crime, released a statement about this exceptional spike in violence.

“Violent crime continues to rise at an unacceptable rate in Dallas, and we are outpacing the increases in many other big cities. While I am pushing for the rapid implementation of the Mayor’s Task Force on Safe Communities recommendations, our residents deserve answers right now from our law enforcement officials about what they are doing to combat the violence. Public safety must be our highest priority,” the mayor’s statement said.

Social media posts make many suggestions about who may be responsible for rap related crimes but police Monday said many of the posts have proven to be untrue.

“So much of the information we're hearing in the Twitter and social media world is not consistent with the evidence that we're finding in our criminal investigation," Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez said.

He said widely viewed statements that are not true may be causing additional crimes by sympathizers of one side or the other.

“That narrative being so loud can cause others to commit crime,” Ramirez said.

Hall said she is asking the public to cooperate with any information that could help make arrests and that she has asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to assist Dallas police with the crimes.

Tarleton State University Criminal Justice expert Alex Del Carmen said the FBI may have expertise in tracking social media evidence that the Dallas police may not possess.

“However the challenge is, there is such a large volume of these exchanges in social media,” Del Carmen said. “Just imagine the number of data points that are created in real time on an ongoing basis.

The expert said FBI participation in cases is generally limited to circumstances where federal crimes may be involved.

“It could be something that is organized, that crosses state lines, that is part of a bigger picture. And in those cases, the FBI would not only have jurisdiction, would have interest in getting involved in it,” Del Carmen said.

A spokesperson in the FBI Dallas Field Division provided a statement.

“We are providing limited assistance related to the general violence that has occurred in Dallas over the last few days. We are not in a position to comment on any specific cases at this time,” the statement said.

Dallas City Council member Carolyn Arnold, whose District 4 includes many of the shooting locations, issued a statement Monday evening.

“I am concerned with the escalation of crime in District 4 over the past week and I am asking that we all come together to stabilize our community and city,” Arnold said.

Her statement pointed out that Crime Stoppers offers a reward in many cases. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 214-373-TIPS (8477) 24 hours a day, seven days a week.