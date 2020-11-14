Dallas Police Investigate Shooting at Big T Plaza Saturday Afternoon

Police confirmed there was a shooting Saturday afternoon near Big T Plaza in Dallas, but said when officers arrived there was not an active scene.

Big T Plaza is located in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive, just north of W. Ledbetter Drive.

Police said 911 callers told them a person who was shot was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Police added that an injured person arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound just after 2 p.m., but would not confirm if the events were connected.