Dallas

Dallas Police Investigate Shooting at Big T Plaza Saturday Afternoon

Telemundo 39

Police confirmed there was a shooting Saturday afternoon near Big T Plaza in Dallas, but said when officers arrived there was not an active scene.

Big T Plaza is located in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive, just north of W. Ledbetter Drive.

Police said 911 callers told them a person who was shot was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 3 hours ago

3 Arrested in Deaths of 2 Men Found Burned: Fort Worth Police

Police added that an injured person arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound just after 2 p.m., but would not confirm if the events were connected.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us