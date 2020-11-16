Daughter Dies While Chasing Gunman Who Killed Father, Dallas Police Say

A 30-year-old woman was shot dead while chasing after the gunman who fatally shot her father Sunday night in Dallas, police say.

Dallas police are now asking for the public's help tracking down those responsible for the weekend shooting deaths of 49-year-old Raul Carrillo Resendiz and his daughter, 30-year-old Diana Resendiz.

According to police, officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of Kirven Drive, where witnesses told first responders that Raul Resendiz was shot after being approached by a group of three men. The gunman -- described by witnesses as a Black man with short dreadlocks -- and the two others got away in a small four-door sedan with black rims.

Resendiz's daughter, Diana Resendiz, drove after the suspects and was later found shot dead inside her vehicle nearby, police said. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect group's vehicle drive away after she was shot.

Investigators say surveillance video captured an image of the gunman's vehicle.

Anyone with information that can help detectives solve the case is asked to call Dallas police Det. David Grubbs at 269-540-6377 or email david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com referencing case number 204792-2020.