Man Chased on Foot, Gunned Down on Dallas Freeway Wednesday

The search is on for the man who gunned down another man in a brazen attack in broad daylight along a busy Dallas freeway late Wednesday morning.

Dallas police said the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was driving northbound on I-35E near Clarendon Drive when he was approached by a man in a dark-colored vehicle.

For reasons not yet made clear in the investigation, Dallas police said the victim stopped on the freeway and the man in the other vehicle got out of his car with a gun and began walking toward the victim's car.

The victim then got out of his car and began running south along the freeway.

Police said the armed man chased the man and fired several shots in his direction, striking him at least once. Dallas police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell gives an update after a man is chased and gunned down in broad daylight along a busy Dallas freeway late Wednesday morning.

"It has to be, I mean, you think of the location and all the people who could be standing around, or the other innocent people who could have been seriously injured. I don't know a better word to describe it other than brazen. I mean, broad daylight. Several cars around. They could care less who else might be injured. Gunfire that could go astray," said Dallas Police Department spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell Wednesday afternoon.

A second person in a nearby car was also struck, but his injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Dallas police have not released a motive in the shooting and were unable to say if it was related to road rage or if it was a targeted attack.

Despite several reports on social media and by other media outlets identifying the victim as a Dallas rapper, Mitchell said Wednesday afternoon that it is department policy to not release the victim's identity prior to notifying the family members and that it's not common for them to reveal the victim's occupation.

A video being shared online appears to show the victim receiving CPR as drivers pass by the grisly scene, though the authenticity of that video has not been verified.

Mitchell asked if anyone has a recording of what took place during the shooting to please reach out to the department.

The homicide is the 208th homicide of the year in the city of Dallas.