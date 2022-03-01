Mayfest Returns in 2022 for 50th Anniversary Celebration

A Fort Worth favorite returns in 2022 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut it down two years ago.

The family festival Mayfest returns to Trinity Park to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Mayfest 2022 kicks off with a grand opening event at the festival gate on Thursday, May 5, for four days of fun stretched out over 33 acres of the park.

"Mayfest is bringing back all the cherished aspects of the festival - exciting attractions, delectable food and beverage, an expanded carnival, hours of live music and entertainment and fun for the whole family," organizers said in a news release. "Now more than ever, we look forward to celebrating Mayfest by bringing people together along the banks of the Trinity River."

And this year, the water-skiing squirrel, Twiggy, is back at Mayfest.

The official hashtags for 2022 are #MayfestFW2022 and #MayfestFW50Years.

Festival dates and hours for Mayfest 2022 are:

• Thursday, May 5: 3:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Friday, May 6: 3:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

• Saturday, May 7: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

• Sunday, May 8: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Mayfest is annually produced by Trinity Collaborative, Inc., a nonprofit that connects citizens to the Trinity River through programs and events. In its 50-year history, the nonprofit has given more than $7,500,000 back to the Fort Worth community.

For more information, visit Mayfest online.