Fort Worth's Mayfest Festival Canceled for Second Straight Year Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Event canceled due to concern over public health and safety

The 2021 Mayfest festival has been canceled for a second-straight year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced the cancellation Monday afternoon saying, "It is our social responsibility to continue to place the safety and wellbeing of our patrons, volunteers, vendors, partners and community as our top priority."

"This difficult decision was made with great care and deliberation after numerous meetings with public health officials. At this time, a gathering as large and populous as Mayfest negates the efforts to minimize the effects of COVID-19. The cancelation will help advance the health of our community, allowing for future opportunities to safely congregate and unite once again," organizers said.

Organizers have begun working on next year's event -- the 50th Anniversary of the annual festival -- and said it will take place from May 5-8.

On Friday, organizers of Dallas' St. Patrick's Day Parade announced that it, too, was being canceled for a second-straight year due to the pandemic.

