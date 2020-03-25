coronavirus

Organizers Cancel Fort Worth’s Mayfest

By Eline de Bruijn

Mayfest Friday April 29
NBC 5 News

Mayfest, which was scheduled to begin April 30, has been canceled, organizers announced Wednesday.

The family-friendly festival, which began in 1973, says they will "refund all parties of their financial commitments."

"It is with heavy hearts that Mayfest, Inc. announces the cancelation of the Mayfest 2020 festival. This difficult decision was made with great consideration for all those who have shown their support and devotion," the Mayfest website said. "After careful and thoughtful consideration of postponement options, mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayfest, Inc. decided it is our social responsibility to release our valued partners of any obligation to the festival."

The festival will move forward with planning for 2021.

Go here for more details from festival organizers.

