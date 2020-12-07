mansfield isd

Mansfield ISD Extends Free Meals Program

NBC 5 News

Mansfield ISD announced they will extend their free meals program until the end of the school year, according to the district.

All children up to age 18 and adults with special needs up to age 21 will be able to receive one free breakfast and lunch meal every school day.

According to a tweet on Mansfield ISD's twitter page, children do not have to be an MISD student to participate.

In-person learners at all Mansfield ISD campuses will access their meals as usual during their designated meal periods at no cost. Second meals, additional entrees, sides and snacks will be available for in-person learners to purchase.

Virtual learners and all other individuals will be able to receive the free meals curbside on every school day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following 13 sites:

  • Janet Brockett Elementary School
  • Imogene Gideon Elementary School
  • Glenn Harmon Elementary School
  • Carol Holt Elementary School
  • Thelma Jones Elementary School
  • D.P. Morris Elementary School
  • Erma Nash Elementary School
  • Annette Perry Elementary School
  • Alice Ponder Elementary School
  • Tarver-Rendon Elementary School
  • Mary Jo Sheppard Elementary School
  • Elizabeth Smith Elementary School
  • Cora Spencer Elementary School

Families can visit any of the above participating sites.

The free packaged meals will be distributed in a drive-thru fashion. No one will need to exit personal vehicles; and if the child is not present, a form of ID or proof of enrollment will need to be presented on site.

Walkers and bike riders are also welcome to grab a meal to go.

The free meals were originally scheduled to end on Dec. 17 but the program has since been extended to last through the last day of school for students on May 26.

