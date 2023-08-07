Man who shot and killed Lancaster youth football coach formally sentenced

Yaqub Talib was formally sentenced Monday for the killing of 43-year-old youth football coach Michael Hickmon.

Talib was sentenced to 37 years for the fatal shooting that took place in August 2022 at a youth football game.

Talib agreed to a plea bargain on July 20 but the formal sentencing was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7.

Victim impact statements were delivered Monday morning in the courtroom.

Police said the shooting happened after opposing coaches got into a fight during a game and someone pulled out a gun.

Hickmon was injured in the shooting and was transported to Methodist Central Hospital for treatment where he later died. No other injuries were reported.

Police identified the gunman as Yaqub Talib, who left the park after the shooting and was wanted by police until he surrendered two days later.

The man convicted, Yaqub Talib, is the brother of retired NFL player Aqib Talib.