Lancaster Coach Killed During Shooting at Sporting Event

Lancaster police are looking for a man who they say shot a football coach after a disagreement between coaching staff Saturday evening.

According to police, at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to multiple calls for service at 1749 Jefferson St. in Lancaster, commonly known as Lancaster Community Park. During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff was involved in a physical altercation, and one of the individuals involved discharged a firearm, striking an adult male, Lancaster police said.

Officers have identified a suspect involved in the altercation as Yaqub Salik Talib. There is an active warrant for his arrest.

Police said the victim, identified as Coach Mike Hickmon, was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon after learning about the appalling tragedy that took place earlier this evening in Lancaster pic.twitter.com/H9dIYjXEit — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) August 14, 2022

Anyone with information containing the whereabouts of Talib should contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.

