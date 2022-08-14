Lancaster Coach Killed During Shooting at Sporting Event

Lancaster police are looking for a man who they say shot a football coach after a disagreement between coaching staff Saturday evening.
According to police, at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to multiple calls for service at 1749 Jefferson St. in Lancaster, commonly known as Lancaster Community Park. During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff was involved in a physical altercation, and one of the individuals involved discharged a firearm, striking an adult male, Lancaster police said.
Officers have identified a suspect involved in the altercation as Yaqub Salik Talib. There is an active warrant for his arrest.
Police said the victim, identified as Coach Mike Hickmon, was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information containing the whereabouts of Talib should contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.
Check back and refresh for updates. This story is developing and the elements may change.