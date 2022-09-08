Yaqub Talib, Accused of Killing a Coach at Youth Football Game, Indicted by Grand Jury

The brother of a retired NFL player accused of fatally shooting a youth football coach during a game last month has been indicted on a murder charge by a Dallas County grand jury.

Lancaster Police last month identified 39-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib as a suspect in the murder of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon.

Police said Hickmon was fatally shot during a youth football game in Lancaster on Aug. 13 after opposing coaches got into a fight and someone pulled out a gun.

Hickmon was injured in the shooting and was transported to Methodist Central Hospital for treatment where he later died. No other injuries were reported.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspected gunman, later identified as Yaqub Talib, left the park after the shooting and was wanted by police until he surrendered two days later.

On Aug. 15 Talib surrendered at the Dallas County Jail on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and was taken into custody and ordered held on a $1 million bond. On Thursday, Talib was not listed among inmates at the county jail.

NBC 5 News

Talib's attorney Clark Birdsall issued a statement on behalf of his client after he surrendered to police.

“Mr. Talib regrets the tragic loss of life and so he turned himself in today so that he would be able to say his side of the story," said Birdsall said.

According to records obtained by NBC 5, Talib has a criminal past in Dallas and Collin counties that includes charges of drug possession, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, abandoning a child/negligence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault.

Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, a former NFL cornerback and five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020 and was expected to be a contributor on Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast before stepping away after the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.