Man sues, says Cedar Hill and Methodist Health police broke his leg during arrest

A Cedar Hill man filed a lawsuit against the city and Methodist Health System after he said his leg was broken in several places while being detained at a hospital after a traffic stop.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Dallas County on behalf of Twann Campbell, who sustained “significant personal injuries” stemming from the Sept. 18, 2021, traffic stop.

It names the City of Cedar Hill, Methodist Health System, a Cedar Hill police officer, and a Methodist Health police officer.

Cedar Hill Police Chief Ely Reyes and a Methodist Health System spokesperson both declined to comment Sunday morning, citing the pending litigation. Campbell’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

