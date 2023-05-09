allen mall shooting

Man Shot Multiple Times During Allen Premium Outlets Shooting Now Recovering

Irvin Walker II was in his car when the shooter began shooting directly at him, according to an attorney representing him.

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the community continues to mourn those who were killed on Saturday in the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall, those who were wounded and survived continue their long journey to recover.

Irvin Walker II was one of the first victims to be shot according to a gofundme page. It goes on to say, "Irvin was driving past the shooter’s car to find a parking spot when the gunman began shooting directly into Irvin’s car."

He was hit three times, twice in the chest and once in his right shoulder.

Civil Rights attorney Daryl K. Washington is representing Walker, and in a statement says Walker is, "recovering after a major life-saving surgery."

In a statement Washington said:

"As we stand with Irvin during this very challenging and emotional time, my team and I are thoroughly investigating the unfortunate circumstances surrounding what is considered the second deadliest mass shooting in America this year. There are so many unanswered questions regarding this entire situation, including the gunman's motive and access to an AR-15 variant rifle, and all of the events that might have prevented this horrible incident from occurring. All the victims, their loved ones, the Allen community, and people around the world deserve answers. We recognize the outcome could have been much different for Irvin. We send our heartfelt condolences to loved ones of the other victims and to their other survivors"

Walker is a father to a daughter, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and works in business. He's expected to have a long road to recovery, which is why friends have set up a verified GoFundMe account.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

allen mall shooting 3 hours ago

Video Captures Allen Mall Worker Leading Customers to Safety Amid Gunfire Nearby

allen mall shooting 3 hours ago

Allen ISD Called Upon for Help, Bus Driver Reflects on Experience

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.

This article tagged under:

allen mall shootingallen
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us