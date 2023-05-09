Man Shot Multiple Times During Allen Premium Outlets Shooting Now Recovering

As the community continues to mourn those who were killed on Saturday in the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall, those who were wounded and survived continue their long journey to recover.

Irvin Walker II was one of the first victims to be shot according to a gofundme page. It goes on to say, "Irvin was driving past the shooter’s car to find a parking spot when the gunman began shooting directly into Irvin’s car."

He was hit three times, twice in the chest and once in his right shoulder.

Civil Rights attorney Daryl K. Washington is representing Walker, and in a statement says Walker is, "recovering after a major life-saving surgery."

In a statement Washington said:

"As we stand with Irvin during this very challenging and emotional time, my team and I are thoroughly investigating the unfortunate circumstances surrounding what is considered the second deadliest mass shooting in America this year. There are so many unanswered questions regarding this entire situation, including the gunman's motive and access to an AR-15 variant rifle, and all of the events that might have prevented this horrible incident from occurring. All the victims, their loved ones, the Allen community, and people around the world deserve answers. We recognize the outcome could have been much different for Irvin. We send our heartfelt condolences to loved ones of the other victims and to their other survivors"

Walker is a father to a daughter, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and works in business. He's expected to have a long road to recovery, which is why friends have set up a verified GoFundMe account.

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.