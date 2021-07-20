dallas homicide

Man Shot, Killed in Dallas Town House Community Parking Lot

Man is believed to be the 117th homicide in the city of Dallas this year

A man is dead after being shot in the head just after midnight Tuesday in Dallas, police say.

Dallas police said officers were called to Village on the Creek neighborhood on the 2100 block of Aspen Street, near Bruton Road and St. Augustine Drive, at 12:18 a.m. where callers said a Black man had been shot multiple times.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the man to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Police have also not revealed a motive for the shooting. No suspects have been named and no arrests have been confirmed.

Homicide investigators and Dallas police were seen investigating a scene in a community's parking lot where a black or dark-colored SUV had broken out windows.

Dallas police investigate a fatal shooting on Aspen Street, July 20, 2021.

According to NBC 5's count, the man's murder is the 117th homicide of the year in the city of Dallas.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 128795-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

