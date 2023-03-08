Man Shot by Garland Police Dies Two Days After Shootout With Officers

A man injured in a gun battle with Garland police officers Monday afternoon has died, police say.

Garland Police said the man was shot by officers following a short, slow-speed chase that began during an attempted traffic stop along Jupiter Road at about 5:30 p.m.

Lt. Richard Maldonado, with the Garland Police Department, said Monday the driver got out of his car along the 3900 block of Glenhaven Drive, pointed a gun at police officers and started shooting. The officers returned fire, police said, hitting the man at least once. The two officers involved in the shooting were not harmed.

The driver, who police identified Wednesday as 32-year-old Adrian Castillo, was alone in his car and was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting.

NBC 5 News Adrian Castillo, inset.

The police department said they were notified Wednesday morning by medical personnel that Castillo had died.

While the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said detectives have learned that Castillo had a bond forfeiture warrant for indecency with a child but that they are still working to determine why he fired on police.

Police have not released any bodycam or dashcam showing Castillo's interaction with officers leading up to the shooting and said that it's being reviewed by the district attorney's public integrity unit. The officers involved in the shooting, meanwhile, are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.