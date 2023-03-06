Garland Police Shoot Man After Slow-Speed Chase

A man is in critical condition Monday night after he was shot by Garland police, the department confirms.

Garland police said the shooting happened at 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon with an attempted traffic stop on Jupiter Road. Lieutenant Richard Maldonado says the driver led police to the 3900 block of Glenhaven drive and that an incident took place between him and the officers

Maldonado said the driver got out of his car and shot at officers first where they then returned fire.

Maldonado added that the driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital. The two officers involved were not harmed

Sara Black was a bystander and said she heard the shots fired.

"We were pulling up to my stepdad's house over here and my son was getting out of the car and we heard a lot of gunshots really close succession," Black said. "Immediately, there was like thirty cop cars swarming the area."

Lieutenant Maldonado said the scene is still active and more information is coming in at this time. In accordance with department policy, the officers will be placed on administrative leave.

This story is developing.