Man Killed in Suspected Road Rage Shooting on Central Expressway: Police

A 54-year-old man was killed in a suspected road rage-related shooting in Dallas on Monday night, police say.

Officers responded to the incident on the ramp from northbound Central Expressway to westbound Woodall Rodgers at about 10:04 p.m., Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found Carl Edmiston, 54, suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle. He was trasported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Edmiston and the shooter were "involved in a road rage incident," before the shooting police said.

The suspected shooter continued to drive northbound on Central Expressway after the shooting in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.

Police said Edmiston's 17-year-old son was struck in the leg, treated at a hospital and released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Chad Murphy at 214-671-3679 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 220565-2021.

Monday's shooting comes less than a week after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in another road rage incident along Central Expressway.