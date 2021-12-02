1 Killed in Possible Road Rage Shooting in North Dallas: PD

Dallas police are investigating whether road rage was behind a shooting that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

In a statement to NBC 5, Dallas police said officers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to the Central Expressway service road at Forest Lane. Officers learned a possible road rage incident occurred there, which led to one person being shot and killed.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

One person was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police have not yet released additional details about what led up to the shooting or the names of those involved.

The southbound portion of the intersection of U.S. 75 and Forest Lane was closed.

The investigation is ongoing and preliminary information is limited, police said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.