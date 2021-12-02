Dallas

1 Killed in Possible Road Rage Shooting in North Dallas: PD

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Dallas police are investigating whether road rage was behind a shooting that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

In a statement to NBC 5, Dallas police said officers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to the Central Expressway service road at Forest Lane. Officers learned a possible road rage incident occurred there, which led to one person being shot and killed.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

One person was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police have not yet released additional details about what led up to the shooting or the names of those involved.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Euless 5 hours ago

Condition Improving for Wife of Euless Police Detective Killed in Lake Worth Crash

Rockwall 5 hours ago

Rockwall Teen Reported Missing Found Safe: PD

The southbound portion of the intersection of U.S. 75 and Forest Lane was closed.

The investigation is ongoing and preliminary information is limited, police said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PDroad rageroad rage shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us